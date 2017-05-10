版本:
BRIEF-INV Metals reports Q1 loss per share C$0.02

May 10 INV Metals Inc

* INV metals reports Q1/2017 results

* Q1 loss per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
