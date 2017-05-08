版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-Invacare Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.52

May 8 Invacare Corp:

* Invacare reports results for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.47

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.52

* Q1 sales $231.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐