BRIEF-Invacare says completed 2 milestones required to initiate FDA's re-inspection

April 27 Invacare Corp:
* Says completed final two milestones required to initiate
U.S. FDA's re-inspection of co's corporate and taylor street
facilities
* Says re-inspection is an important step before company may
resume full operations at impacted facilities
* Invacare Corp - based on terms of consent decree, co
expects FDA's inspection of impacted facilities to commence
within 30 days
* Invacare says it cannot predict length or outcome of
inspection, nor any remaining work that may be needed to meet
fda's requirements
* Says co's corporate and taylor street facilities,have been
impacted by a consent decree with FDA since dec 2012
