BRIEF-Invacare says will transfer production of wheelchairs to France
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 中午12点19分 / 18 小时内

BRIEF-Invacare says will transfer production of wheelchairs to France

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Invacare Corp

* Invacare - will transfer production of Invacare Rea manual wheelchairs from facility in Sweden to manufacturing facility in Fondettes, France by Jan. 2018

* Invacare Corp says transfer is expected to generate an incremental $1.6 million in annualized pre-tax savings in europe business segment

* Invacare -from realignment, sees to incur restructuring charges & related operating costs of about $1.4 million on pre-tax basis in Europe business segment

* Invacare - completed discussions with european works council & local union, will proceed with activities to transfer wheelchair manufacturing to Fondettes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

