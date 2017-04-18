BRIEF-Invensense receives regulatory clearances

BRIEF-Google says 'Jamboard' available for purchase in the U.S. from May 23
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23
April 18 Invensense Inc
* Invensense receives regulatory clearances
* Says all necessary regulatory clearances have been received for acquisition by TDK Corporation of Invensense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.