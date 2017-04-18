版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Invensense receives regulatory clearances

April 18 Invensense Inc

* Invensense receives regulatory clearances

* Says all necessary regulatory clearances have been received for acquisition by TDK Corporation of Invensense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
