BRIEF-Inventergy completes restructuring of preferred shares

July 27 (Reuters) - Inventergy Global Inc

* Inventergy completes restructuring of preferred shares

* Inventergy Global Inc - announced it has completed a restructuring agreement with holders of its series e preferred stock

* Inventergy Global Inc - as part of co's strategy to restructure its balance sheet, company entered into amendment to series e preferred stock agreement

* Inventergy Global - Inventergy can now raise non-dilutive financing up to $3 million without having to use any of such funds for its series e redemption