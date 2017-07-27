FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inventergy completes restructuring of preferred shares
2017年7月27日

BRIEF-Inventergy completes restructuring of preferred shares

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Inventergy Global Inc

* Inventergy completes restructuring of preferred shares

* Inventergy Global Inc - announced it has completed a restructuring agreement with holders of its series e preferred stock

* Inventergy Global Inc - as part of co's strategy to restructure its balance sheet, company entered into amendment to series e preferred stock agreement

* Inventergy Global - Inventergy can now raise non-dilutive financing up to $3 million without having to use any of such funds for its series e redemption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

