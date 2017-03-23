版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-Inventure Foods announces strategic sale of Fresh Frozen Foods

March 23 Inventure Foods Inc

* Inventure Foods announces strategic sale of Fresh Frozen® Foods

* Inventure Foods Inc - Transaction for approximately $23.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
