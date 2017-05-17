BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement

UPDATE 1-Ethiopian Airlines places order for 10 Airbus planes
ADDIS ABABA, June 20 Ethiopian Airlines has placed an order for 10 Airbus A350-900 aeroplanes, it said on Tuesday, in addition to at least another 10 it already has on order.
May 17 Inventure Foods Inc-
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
* Inventure Foods Inc - lenders granted company an extension of temporary waiver of requirement under abl credit agreement
* Inventure Foods - temporary waiver of requirement under agreement to deliver financial statements without a going concern opinion from May 15 to July 17 Source text: (bit.ly/2rpBwCD) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 20 Metals recycler Befesa has attracted bids from several private equity groups as its owner mulls whether to list the company on the stock exchange or opt for an outright sale.
* Japan-US-Korea bid competing against Broadcom of U.S. (Adds context, details)