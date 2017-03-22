版本:
BRIEF-Inventus announces board of director changes

March 21 Inventus Mining Corp

* Inventus announces board of director changes

* Appointed three new members to its board of directors

* Greg Gibson, a director since March 2016, has resigned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
