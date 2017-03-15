BRIEF-Investar Holding announces commencement of subordinated notes and common stock offerings

March 15 Investar Holding Corp

* Investar holding corporation announces commencement of subordinated notes and common stock offerings

* Investar holding corp says has commenced underwritten public offerings of its subordinated notes and $30.0 million of its common stock

* Investar holding - intends to use net proceeds of notes offering to fund portion of purchase price of proposed merger deal with citizens bancshares