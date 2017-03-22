版本:
BRIEF-Investar Holding Corp announces pricing of subordinated notes offering

March 21 Investar Holding Corp

* Investar Holding Corporation announces pricing of subordinated notes offering

* Announced pricing of its public offering of $18.6 million of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027

* Notes will initially bear interest at 6.00 pct per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears commencing on September 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
