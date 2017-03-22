BRIEF-Investar Holding Corp announces pricing of subordinated notes offering

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 21 Investar Holding Corp
* Investar Holding Corporation announces pricing of subordinated notes offering
* Announced pricing of its public offering of $18.6 million of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027
* Notes will initially bear interest at 6.00 pct per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears commencing on September 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm