版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Investar Holding declares a 65% increase in its quarterly cash dividend

March 15 Investar Holding Corp

* Investar holding corporation declares a 65% increase in its quarterly cash dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.02per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐