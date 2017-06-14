版本:
BRIEF-Investar Holding reports acquisition approvals

June 14 Investar Holding Corp:

* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals

* Investar Holding Corp - upon satisfaction of all closing conditions, company anticipates it will close citizens acquisition by early july 2017

* Investar Holding Corp - on june 14, co announced that it has received approvals from federal reserve board, FDIC and Louisiana OFI to acquire citizens Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
