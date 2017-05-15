BRIEF-Investcorp says has seen "unprecedented customer activity" for its cyber security portfolio cos

May 15 Investcorp Bank
* Has seen "unprecedented customer activity" for its cyber
security portfolio companies, after recent ransomware
cyber-attack that hit business across 150 countries around world
* Says its cyber security portfolio companies include
Securelink Group, including its acquired businesses Coresec
(Scandinavia), Nebulas (UK)
* Says its cyber security portfolio companies include
it-cube systems (Germany, Switzerland, Austria) and Calligo
(Jersey, Guernsey, Switzerland, Singapore, Bermuda)
* Says its cyber security portfolio companies report that
whilst wide range of companies are affected, public sector and
regulated entities are demanding the most support
Source: (bit.ly/2pBuH45)
