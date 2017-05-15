BRIEF-Investcorp says has seen "unprecedented customer activity" for its cyber security portfolio cos

May 15 Investcorp Bank

* Has seen "unprecedented customer activity" for its cyber security portfolio companies, after recent ransomware cyber-attack that hit business across 150 countries around world

* Says its cyber security portfolio companies include Securelink Group, including its acquired businesses Coresec (Scandinavia), Nebulas (UK)

* Says its cyber security portfolio companies include it-cube systems (Germany, Switzerland, Austria) and Calligo (Jersey, Guernsey, Switzerland, Singapore, Bermuda)

* Says its cyber security portfolio companies report that whilst wide range of companies are affected, public sector and regulated entities are demanding the most support