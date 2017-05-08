版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Investment Technology Group Inc - April 2017 U.S. Trading volume was 2.4 billion shares

May 8 Investment Technology Group Inc:

* Investment Technology Group Inc - April 2017 u.s. Trading volume was 2.4 billion shares compared to 3.7 billion shares in March 2017

* Investment Technology Group Inc - during April 2017 there was a continued high percentage of volume from lower-rate sell-side clients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐