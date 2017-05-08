BRIEF-Investment Technology Group Inc - April 2017 U.S. Trading volume was 2.4 billion shares

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing
May 8 Investment Technology Group Inc:
* Investment Technology Group Inc - April 2017 u.s. Trading volume was 2.4 billion shares compared to 3.7 billion shares in March 2017
* Investment Technology Group Inc - during April 2017 there was a continued high percentage of volume from lower-rate sell-side clients
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.