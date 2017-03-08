版本:
BRIEF-Investment Technology Group says February 2017 U.S. trading volume was 2.9 bln shares

March 8 Investment Technology Group Inc

* Investment Technology Group Inc says February 2017 U.S. trading volume was 2.9 billion shares and average daily volume (ADV) was 154 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
