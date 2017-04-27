BRIEF-Investors Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.16

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Investors Bancorp Inc-
* Investors Bancorp Inc announces first quarter financial results and cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Net interest income for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $167.1 million, an 8.1% increase
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F