BRIEF-Investors Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.16

April 27 Investors Bancorp Inc-

* Investors Bancorp Inc announces first quarter financial results and cash dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Net interest income for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $167.1 million, an 8.1% increase

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: