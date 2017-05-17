版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-Investors Title Company declares cash dividend of $.35/shr

May 17 Investors Title Co

* Investors Title Company board increases quarterly dividend

* Declared a cash dividend of $.35 per share

* Cash dividend a 75% increase per share over $.20 paid in recent quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐