BRIEF-Invictus MD announces $20 mln bought deal private placement of units

May 8 Invictus MD Strategies Corp :

* Invictus MD announces $20,000,000 bought deal private placement of units

* Net proceeds from offering will be used for expansion plans for company's assets and for general working capital purposes

* Has determined not to proceed with its previously announced offering of convertible debentures

* Announces private placement of 14.8 million units of company at a price of $1.35 per unit

* Net proceeds from offering will be used for expansion plans for company's assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
