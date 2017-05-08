BRIEF-Invictus MD announces $20 mln bought deal private placement of units

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 Invictus MD Strategies Corp :
* Invictus MD announces $20,000,000 bought deal private placement of units
* Net proceeds from offering will be used for expansion plans for company's assets and for general working capital purposes
* Has determined not to proceed with its previously announced offering of convertible debentures
* Announces private placement of 14.8 million units of company at a price of $1.35 per unit
* Net proceeds from offering will be used for expansion plans for company's assets
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.