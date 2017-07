BRIEF-Invictus MD provides a corporate update on AB Laboratories Inc and AB Ventures Inc

July 13 (Reuters) - Invictus MD Strategies Corp:

* Invictus MD provides a corporate update on AB laboratories Inc and AB Ventures Inc

* Invictus MD Strategies Corp - ‍Invictus MD has committed to invest $5.5 million, which will be used to fund costs of licensing approval under ACMPR​

* Invictus MD Strategies Corp - Dan Kriznic, currently executive chairman will assume responsibilities as chairman and CEO for Invictus MD

* Invictus MD Strategies Corp - Trevor Dixon will assume responsibilities as president and CEO of Acreage Pharms Ltd

* Invictus MD Strategies Corp - plans to construct production facilities totaling 100,000 square feet are anticipated to be completed by 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: