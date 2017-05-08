BRIEF-Invitae reports Q1 revenue $10.3 million

BRIEF-Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.72
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
May 8 Invitae Corp
* Invitae exceeds 26,000 samples accessioned, reports revenue of $10.3 million and net loss of $0.64 per share in first quarter 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.64
* Q1 revenue $10.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Invitae Corp - Management expects full-year 2017 revenue between $55 million and $65 million
* FY2017 revenue view $60.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cypress Semiconductor stockholders elect both CypressFirst nominees to Cypress board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 About 10 to 15 people were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the Houston Fire Department said.