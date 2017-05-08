版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Invitae reports Q1 revenue $10.3 million

May 8 Invitae Corp

* Invitae exceeds 26,000 samples accessioned, reports revenue of $10.3 million and net loss of $0.64 per share in first quarter 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.64

* Q1 revenue $10.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Invitae Corp - Management expects full-year 2017 revenue between $55 million and $65 million

* FY2017 revenue view $60.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐