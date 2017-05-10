BRIEF-Invitation Homes announces a voluntary debt prepayment

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Invitation Homes Inc
* Invitation Homes announces a voluntary debt prepayment
* Invitation Homes - subsidiary, voluntarily prepaid about $510 million of borrowings outstanding under loan agreement, dated as of November 12, 2014
* Invitation Homes Inc - voluntary prepayment reduced outstanding principal balance of company's IH 2014-sfr3 securitization to approximately $251 million
* Invitation Homes - prepayment made with proceeds from co's securitization transaction involving certificates guaranteed by Fannie Mae, related loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
