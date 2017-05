BRIEF-Invitation Homes says subsidiary voluntarily prepaid about $260 mln of borrowings outstanding under loan agreement

March 10 Invitation Homes Inc

* Invitation homes inc- subsidiary, voluntarily prepaid approximately $260 million of borrowings outstanding under loan agreement, dated as of may 30, 2014

* Invitation homes- voluntary prepayment reduced outstanding principal balance of company's ih 2014-sfr1 securitization to approximately $421 million

* Invitation homes -prepayment made with proceeds received in connection with ipo of invitation homes inc.'s common stock and cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: