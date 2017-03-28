版本:
BRIEF-Invivo Therapeutics announces seventh patient conversion in study of neuro-spinal Scaffold

March 28 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp :

* Invivo Therapeutics announces seventh patient conversion in the Inspire Study of the neuro-spinal Scaffold

* Patient converts from complete to incomplete spinal cord injury with sensory and motor improvements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
