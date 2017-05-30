版本:
BRIEF-InVivo Therapeutics announces update to the contemporary Thoracic SCI Registry Study

May 30 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp

* InVivo Therapeutics announces update to the contemporary Thoracic SCI Registry Study (the "contempo registry study")

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp says study to include Reeve Foundation North American Clinical Trials Network (nactn) Registry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
