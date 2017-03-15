版本:
BRIEF-Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's MHRA

March 15 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp :

* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency

* Invivo Therapeutics Holdings - currently in late-stage conversation with various clinical sites, first UK site opening should occur in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
