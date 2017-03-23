版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Invivo Therapeutics receives investigational testing authorization from Health Canada

March 23 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp

* Receives investigational testing authorization from Health Canada to conduct cervical spinal cord injury study

* Currently in late stage conversation with several site research ethics boards; expects to announce first Canadian site in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐