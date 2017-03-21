BRIEF-Invivo Therapeutics reports FDA submission

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp :
* Invivo Therapeutics announces submission to the FDA of its nonclinical studies module for the neuro-spinal scaffold(tm)
* Expect to receive acceptance of nonclinical module in q3 of this year
* Plan to submit manufacturing module in second half of 2017 and clinical module in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock