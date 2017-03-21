版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Invivo Therapeutics reports FDA submission

March 21 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp :

* Invivo Therapeutics announces submission to the FDA of its nonclinical studies module for the neuro-spinal scaffold(tm)

* Expect to receive acceptance of nonclinical module in q3 of this year

* Plan to submit manufacturing module in second half of 2017 and clinical module in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐