BRIEF-Invivo to amend protocol for INSPIRE study to include additional arm

April 13 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp
:
* It intends to amend its protocol for inspire study to
include an additional arm - SEC filing
* Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp says plans to submit
amended protocol to United States Food And Drug Administration
in Q2 of 2017 - SEC filing
* Invivo Therapeutics Holdings - additional arm is in order
to gather baseline and outcome measures on thoracic, complete
spinal cord injury patients
* Invivo Therapeutics - estimates that 20 to 40 additional
patients will participate in additional arm; arm to have no
impact on timeline for inspire study
