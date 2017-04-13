版本:
BRIEF-Invivo to amend protocol for INSPIRE study to include additional arm

April 13 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp :

* It intends to amend its protocol for inspire study to include an additional arm - SEC filing

* Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp says plans to submit amended protocol to United States Food And Drug Administration in Q2 of 2017 - SEC filing

* Invivo Therapeutics Holdings - additional arm is in order to gather baseline and outcome measures on thoracic, complete spinal cord injury patients

* Invivo Therapeutics - estimates that 20 to 40 additional patients will participate in additional arm; arm to have no impact on timeline for inspire study Source text: (bit.ly/2nIgYI9) Further company coverage:
