版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Invuity announces new debt agreement

March 13 Invuity Inc

* Invuity announces new debt agreement

* Invuity inc says increases borrowing capacity to up to $50 million

* Invuity inc says new agreement will replace existing $15 million term loan and $7.5 million revolver with $30 million term loan and $20 million revolver

* Invuity - new agreement also consists of $10 million revolver that may be increased to $20 million at a later date at company's request, with approval from midcap Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐