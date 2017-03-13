BRIEF-Invuity announces new debt agreement

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
March 13 Invuity Inc
* Invuity announces new debt agreement
* Invuity inc says increases borrowing capacity to up to $50 million
* Invuity inc says new agreement will replace existing $15 million term loan and $7.5 million revolver with $30 million term loan and $20 million revolver
* Invuity - new agreement also consists of $10 million revolver that may be increased to $20 million at a later date at company's request, with approval from midcap Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.