BRIEF-Invuity reports Q1 loss per share $0.78

April 26 Invuity Inc:

* Invuity reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.78

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $42 million to $44 million

* Q1 revenue rose 41 percent to $9.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
