版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 19:59 BJT

BRIEF-IOC and McDonald's mutually agree to end worldwide TOP partnership

June 16 International Olympic Committee

* International Olympic Committee (IOC) and McDonald's mutually agree to end worldwide top partnership

* The financial terms of the separation was agreed by all parties, details of which are confidential

* IOC has no immediate plans to appoint a direct replacement in the retail food operations sponsorship category

* McDonald's will continue to be a sponsor of the Olympic winter games Pyeongchang 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2siAlWZ Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐