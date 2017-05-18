BRIEF-Ion announces order in WesternGeco litigation

May 18 ION Geophysical Corp
* ION announces order in WesternGeco litigation
* ION Geophysical Corp - trial court issued an order on may
16, 2017 in previously-reported lawsuit of WesternGeco L.L.C. v.
ION Geophysical Corporation confirming its bench order
* ION Geophysical Corp - court awarded enhanced damages of
$5 million to WesternGeco
* ION Geophysical Corp - trial court also granted motion of
sureties and ordered surety bond be discharged and released
