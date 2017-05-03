版本:
BRIEF-Ion Geophysical Corp Q1 loss per share $1.98

May 3 Ion Geophysical Corp

* Ion reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $1.98

* Q1 revenue rose 44 percent to $32.6 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.55 excluding items

* Ion Geophysical Corp - regarding patent litigation with Westerngeco, district court recently indicated in ruling from bench that co will be ordered to pay additional $5 million

* Ion Geophysical Corp - "continue to believe 2017 will deliver a modest improvement over 2016 as market recovers" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
