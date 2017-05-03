BRIEF-Ion Geophysical Corp Q1 loss per share $1.98

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Ion Geophysical Corp
* Ion reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $1.98
* Q1 revenue rose 44 percent to $32.6 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.55 excluding items
* Ion Geophysical Corp - regarding patent litigation with Westerngeco, district court recently indicated in ruling from bench that co will be ordered to pay additional $5 million
* Ion Geophysical Corp - "continue to believe 2017 will deliver a modest improvement over 2016 as market recovers" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.