2017年 6月 23日

BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals entered into agreements with affiliates of Biomed Realty L.P

June 22 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* On June 19, co entered into agreements with affiliates of Biomed Realty L.P - SEC filing

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - ‍pursuant to which co will purchase real property located at 2855 Gazelle Court, Carlsbad, California for purchase price of $79.4 million​

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - ‍pursuant to which co will purchase real property located at 2282 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California for a purchase price of $14.0 million​

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - ‍sale is scheduled to close in July 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
