BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals entered into agreements with affiliates of Biomed Realty L.P

June 22 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* On June 19, co entered into agreements with affiliates of
Biomed Realty L.P - SEC filing
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - pursuant to which co will
purchase real property located at 2855 Gazelle Court, Carlsbad,
California for purchase price of $79.4 million
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - pursuant to which co will
purchase real property located at 2282 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad,
California for a purchase price of $14.0 million
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - sale is scheduled to close in
July 2017
