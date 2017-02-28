版本:
BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.21

Feb 28 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis' 2016 financial results outperform financial guidance

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $160.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
