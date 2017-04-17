BRIEF-Iot Group says unit signed an agreement with Synnex Canada Ltd

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services reportes Q1 revenue of $2.3 mln
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 18 IoT Group Ltd:
* Unit IoT Group US LLC has signed an agreement with one of largest distribution companies in canada - Synnex Canada Limited
* Synnex will represent IoT group us LLC within Canada and through Best Buy Canada
* IoT marketing team currently working with Best Buy - Canada to finalize roll out programs such as point of sale
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric