BRIEF-Iot Group says unit signed an agreement with Synnex Canada Ltd

April 18 IoT Group Ltd:

* Unit IoT Group US LLC has signed an agreement with one of largest distribution companies in canada - Synnex Canada Limited

* Synnex will represent IoT group us LLC within Canada and through Best Buy Canada

* IoT marketing team currently working with Best Buy - Canada to finalize roll out programs such as point of sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
