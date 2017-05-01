BRIEF-IOU Financial announces private placement of up to $3.5 million

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Iou Financial Inc:
* IOU Financial announces private placement of up to $3.5 million
* IOU Financial Inc- intends to complete a private placement of up to 17.5 million common shares of company at a price of $0.20 per offered share
* IOU Financial Inc- up to $1.5 million of offering will brokered by Haywood Securities Inc, remaining portion of offering will be non-brokered
* IOU Financial-net proceeds of offering will be used primarily by co to finance small business loans in co's target markets of United States and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt