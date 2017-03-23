版本:
2017年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Iowa Lottery extends gaming contracts with Scientific Games

March 23 Scientific Games Corp-

* Scientific Games Corp - Iowa Lottery extended gaming systems contract with co for two additional years, instant games contract for one additional year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
