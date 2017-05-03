版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Ipass reports Q1 revenue $14.3 million

May 3 Ipass Inc

* Ipass reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $14.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $14.8 million

* Customer churn was $1.2 million in Q1'17 versus $0.6 million

* For year ending December 31, 2017, sees total revenue $69.0 - $73.0 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $70.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
