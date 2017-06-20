版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 14:13 BJT

BRIEF-Ipca Labs says U.S.FDA has not carried new inspections at co's Madhya Pradesh, Pithampur, Silvassa plants

June 20 Ipca Laboratories Ltd:

* Says clarification on U.S. FDA communication on company's manufacturing units

* USFDA clarified issuing letters is for withdrawal of exemption on certain drugs which was due to change in drug shortage situation in us

* Says fda has not carried any new inspection/reinspection of its plants at Madhya Pradesh,Pithampur and Silvassa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐