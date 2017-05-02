版本:
BRIEF-IPG Photonics Q1 earnings per share $1.38

May 2 IPG Photonics Corp:

* IPG Photonics announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $320 million to $340 million

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.70

* Q1 earnings per share $1.38

* Q1 sales $285.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $254 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says annual guidance of 10 pct to 14 pct revenue growth in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
