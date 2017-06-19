版本:
BRIEF-IPG Photonics reports agreement to acquire Innovative Laser Technologies

June 19 IPG Photonics Corp:

* IPG Photonics Corp - deal for ‍$40 million​

* IPG Photonics announces agreement to acquire innovative Laser Technologies

* IPG Photonics Corp says acquisition is expected to be neutral to IPG's earnings per diluted share for fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
