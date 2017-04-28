BRIEF-Iqiyi signs licensing agreement with Netflix for popular shows

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144 million as of may 22

* Iqiyi signs licensing agreement with Netflix for popular shows
* Iqiyi- deal covers Netflix's premium shows such as sci-fi series black mirror and stranger things for simultaneous premier in china
* Iqiyi- deal also expected to help drive out pirated contents in chinese market by feeding local viewers with copyrighted contents of high definition
* Iqiyi-Licensing agreement with Netflix to give iqiyi streaming rights in china to netflix's popular dramas, cartoons, documentaries and reality shows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skeena announces marketed private placement of approximately c$5,000,000
* Maiden holdings, ltd. Announces full redemption of maiden holdings north america, ltd.’s 8.000% notes due 2042