BRIEF-Iradimed posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.00

April 28 Iradimed Corp

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Iradimed Corp - board of directors approved share repurchase program, authorizing repurchase of up to $8 million of co's common stock through April 28, 2018

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Iradimed Corp - for Q1 ended March 31, 2017, company reported revenue of $5.2 million compared to $9.0 million for Q1 of 2016

* Q1 revenue view $5.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Iradimed Corp - company intends to use cash on hand, investments and cash generated from operations to fund share repurchase program

* Iradimed Corp - for Q2 2017, company expects revenue of approximately $5.4 million to $5.5 million

* Iradimed Corp - for Q2 2017, company expects GAAP loss per share of $0.01 to $0.00 per share

* Iradimed Corp - for Q2 2017, company expects non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.01 to $0.02.

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Iradimed Corp sees fy revenue of $22.7 million to $23.1 million, GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.03 to $0.04

* Iradimed Corp sees FY non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.10 to $0.13

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $24.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: