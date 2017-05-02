版本:
BRIEF-IRB Invit Fund says allots 205.3 mln units at 102 rupees per unit aggregating to about 20.95 bln rupees to 28 anchor investors

May 2 Irb Infrastructure Developers Ltd

* IRB Invit Fund says allots 205.3 million units at 102 rupees per unit aggregating to about 20.95 billion rupees to 28 anchor investors Further company coverage:
