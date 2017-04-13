BRIEF-IRD says Q1 loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 13 International Road Dynamics Inc
* IRD announces first quarter results for 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue fell 18.6 percent
* Qtrly revenue $12.1 million versus $14.9 million
* "Looking ahead, we continue to expect full 2017 fiscal year will be consistent with, or ahead of, prior year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm