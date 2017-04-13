版本:
BRIEF-IRD says Q1 loss per share $0.01

April 13 International Road Dynamics Inc

* IRD announces first quarter results for 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue fell 18.6 percent

* Qtrly revenue $12.1 million versus $14.9 million

* "Looking ahead, we continue to expect full 2017 fiscal year will be consistent with, or ahead of, prior year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
