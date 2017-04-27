BRIEF-IRET announces leadership changes

April 27 Investors Real Estate Trust
* IRET continues strategic transformation with leadership
transition
* Mark O. Decker, jr. Promoted to chief executive officer
* Timothy P. Mihalick to retire
* John A. Kirchmann named successor to chief financial
officer
* Jeffrey P. Caira appointed chairman of board of trustees
* Diane K. Bryantt, executive vice president and chief
operating officer, will retire
* expects to reduce its general and administrative expenses
by approximately $3.5 to $4.0 million on an annual basis
* company expects to incur a net charge of $0.4 to $0.7
million in fiscal q4 of 2017 related to management changes
