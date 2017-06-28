BRIEF-IRET Q4 FFO per share $0.07

June 28 Investors Real Estate Trust:

* IRET announces financial and operating results for the quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2017

* Q4 revenue $54.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $51.4 million

* Q4 FFO per share $0.07

* Investors real estate trust qtrly affo per share $0.09