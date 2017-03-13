BRIEF-IRET qtrly AFFO per share $0.10

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Investors Real Estate Trust
* Iret announces financial and operating results for the quarter and year-to-date ended january 31, 2017
* Q3 revenue $51.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $51.9 million
* Q3 FFO per share $0.09
* Investors real estate trust qtrly affo per share $ 0.10
* Investors real estate trust - for fy ending april 30, 2017, management is revising its estimate of ffo to a range of $0.41 to $0.43 per share/unit
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit